Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 79100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Sabre Gold Mines from C$0.37 to C$0.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Sabre Gold Mines alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.65 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13.

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.