Safra Catz Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Safra Catz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $66.53. 8,208,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,811,700. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day moving average of $79.62.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 26,472.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after buying an additional 2,372,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Oracle by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after buying an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Oracle by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

