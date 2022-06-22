Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Trimmed by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 4.0% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 81,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. 44,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,957. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $33.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

