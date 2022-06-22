Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s Largest Position

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 102.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,150 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 15.3% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $18,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,968,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $88,200,000.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,813. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

