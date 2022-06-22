Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Raised by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 87.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 110,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,813. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.88. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

