Sentinel Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $23.36 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $35.45 million and $23.36 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0771 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00030877 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00013790 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005074 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.