Sentivate (SNTVT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.34 Million

Sentivate (SNTVT) traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $52,871.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentivate Coin Profile

SNTVT is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,526,279 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

