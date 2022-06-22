SIBCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $2.15 Million (SIB)

SIBCoin (SIB) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000535 BTC on major exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $2.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,253.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,081.03 or 0.05337406 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00028422 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00257358 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.17 or 0.00568639 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.00568718 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00076132 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001024 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

