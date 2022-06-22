SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SLG. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

SL Green Realty stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.41.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

