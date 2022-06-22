Smooth Love Potion Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $20.13 million and $31.06 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 5,375,374,133 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

