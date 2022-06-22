Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Repurchase $1.00 billion in Outstanding Shares

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 21st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NYSE SWN traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $6.86. 42,996,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,807,672. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The company’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWN. Mizuho lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

