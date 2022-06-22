SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Sold by Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV

Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV decreased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 791,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,211 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 32.1% of Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV owned 0.75% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $37,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,564. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.83. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $49.70.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.