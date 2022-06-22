Steven Lund Sells 6,426 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) Chairman Steven Lund sold 6,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $289,298.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Steven Lund sold 900 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $40,509.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Steven Lund sold 395 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $17,775.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $2,248,479.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Steven Lund sold 925 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $42,614.75.

On Monday, May 16th, Steven Lund sold 21,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $959,300.00.

Shares of NUS stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.71. 389,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,976. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.23. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $58.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,638,000 after purchasing an additional 264,454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,869,000 after purchasing an additional 72,030 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

