StockNews.com Downgrades Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to Sell

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Compass Point decreased their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $14.89. 987,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,299. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $99.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.89 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 21.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

