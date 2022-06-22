StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.93. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.61.
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GlycoMimetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
