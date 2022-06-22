StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.93. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.61.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 365,096 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 243,703 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 121.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 498,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 272,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.