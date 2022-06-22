Stonnington Group LLC Buys 22,971 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 266.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,971 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.4% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,976,000 after buying an additional 128,587 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after buying an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 974,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $171.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,254. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.30. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

