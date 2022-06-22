Sumokoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8,050.00 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last week, Sumokoin has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $772,316.40 and approximately $8,050.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.89 or 0.00558245 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000240 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001201 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 52,315,521 coins and its circulating supply is 45,615,521 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

