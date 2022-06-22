Sumokoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,093.00 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $778,887.93 and approximately $9,093.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.31 or 0.00560729 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 123.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000186 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001201 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 52,295,636 coins and its circulating supply is 45,595,636 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.