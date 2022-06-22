Swop Price Reaches $2.12 (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Swop has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. Swop has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and $2,233.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swop coin can currently be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00010423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.68 or 0.00457408 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00068030 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00014496 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,378,152 coins and its circulating supply is 2,325,719 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

