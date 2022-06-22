TD Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 5.4% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $45,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,066. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.