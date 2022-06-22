Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Trading Down 0.7%

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.65 and last traded at $13.65. 490 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TKAGY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Telekom Austria from €8.00 ($8.42) to €7.30 ($7.68) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Telekom Austria from €9.50 ($10.00) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05.

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, such as text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

