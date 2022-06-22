The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stake Trimmed by Hikari Power Ltd

Hikari Power Ltd trimmed its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up 2.8% of Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hikari Power Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $30,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

NYSE BK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.10. 108,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,107,334. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

