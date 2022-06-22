The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $139,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 39.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,311,000 after purchasing an additional 113,021 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 61.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 33.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EL traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,779. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.60.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

