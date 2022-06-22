The Transfer Token (TTT) Trading Up 11.1% This Week

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for about $2.86 or 0.00014120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $312.18 million and $179,560.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token Profile

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,121,371 coins. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

