TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.83. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,910,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,518,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 107,922 shares of company stock worth $237,275 over the last ninety days. 3.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.