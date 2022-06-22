Tranchess (CHESS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $16.32 Million

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001200 BTC on exchanges. Tranchess has a total market cap of $20.19 million and $16.32 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,411.21 or 1.00146940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00035784 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00024146 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Tranchess

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

