Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.45

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$15.45 and last traded at C$15.45, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

About Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.