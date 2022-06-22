USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet raised USD Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NYSE:USDP opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. USD Partners has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78.

USD Partners ( NYSE:USDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. USD Partners had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that USD Partners will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.123 dividend. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USDP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,328 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,913 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

