VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Bought by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 380.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 0.17% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

OIH stock traded down $10.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.09. 80,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,825. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $164.41 and a 52-week high of $317.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.18 and its 200-day moving average is $251.04.

