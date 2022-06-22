Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 568,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,250,000 after purchasing an additional 118,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,821,000 after purchasing an additional 66,062 shares during the last quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 473,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,231,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VSGX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.88. 6,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,479. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $65.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average is $56.90.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.