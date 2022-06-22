Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,133 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.78. The company had a trading volume of 317,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,381,273. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $53.49.

