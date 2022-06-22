Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Verde Capital Management’s 4th Largest Position

Verde Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 9.3% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $23,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,092. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $91.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

