Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.3% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.27. The stock had a trading volume of 18,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,604. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.