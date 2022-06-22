Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Lowered by SWM Advisors

SWM Advisors lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 5.2% of SWM Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SWM Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.05 and its 200 day moving average is $78.69. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

