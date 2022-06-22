Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s 8th Largest Position

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,966,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.5% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 4.91% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $2,341,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

VB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.79. 14,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,977. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

