Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 4.84% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $693,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.07. 4,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,877. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

