Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $529.00 million-$531.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $529.71 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.16-$4.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $261.11.

VEEV traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,908. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 74.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,371 shares of company stock worth $8,460,376 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,182,000 after buying an additional 50,160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

