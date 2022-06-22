VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $720,000.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,475,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,282,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 64,445 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $569,693.80.

On Monday, June 13th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 30,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $240,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $410,850.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $427,950.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 35,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $317,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $220,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $199,000.00.

NYSE:VZIO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.63. 23,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,987. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.78.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. VIZIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 37.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 157,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 42,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 119.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 102,409 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 50.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,702,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 573,233 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 65.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZIO. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading

