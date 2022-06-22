Wall Capital Group Inc. Invests $180,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wall Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 64,440 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 104,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.54. The stock had a trading volume of 192,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,890. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

