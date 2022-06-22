Wanchain (WAN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.22 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $35.13 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000895 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00082134 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016652 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00293399 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00050808 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.