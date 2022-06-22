Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Buys 34,923 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,923 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,199,000 after buying an additional 1,688,244 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after buying an additional 1,252,395 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after buying an additional 1,254,153 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,207,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after buying an additional 25,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,799,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.21. 53,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,787. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.43. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

