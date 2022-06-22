Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,007,000 after buying an additional 28,177 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,550.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after purchasing an additional 124,321 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $718,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 200,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 98,836 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,750. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.81. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

