WeWork (NYSE:WE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WE. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on WeWork in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on WeWork in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

WE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,861,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,447. WeWork has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06.

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WeWork will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Greenspan sold 152,941 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $1,021,645.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,835 shares in the company, valued at $773,777.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of WeWork during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of WeWork by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WeWork during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

