Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.89

Shares of Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.89 and last traded at C$12.86, with a volume of 1266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.59.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.84. The firm has a market cap of C$351.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.08, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Yellow Pages ( TSE:Y Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$67.79 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.8700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

In related news, Director Treena Cooper sold 3,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total transaction of C$50,637.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,342.60. Also, Senior Officer Sherilyn Ann King sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$44,452.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$150,342.40.

Yellow Pages Company Profile (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

