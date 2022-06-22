ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Cap of $247,255.63

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $247,255.63 and $9.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00320979 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00081482 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00070575 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004448 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.