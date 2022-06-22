Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Zynga from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark lowered Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Zynga from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Zynga has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $694.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.20 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

