156,279 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Acquired by Johnson Midwest Financial LLC

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 156,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,001,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 22.7% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 48,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $87.85 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.75 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.91.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

