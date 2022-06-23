3,866 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock opened at $42.34 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04. The company has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.