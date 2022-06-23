43,000 Shares in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Purchased by Havens Advisors LLC

Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000. Nielsen makes up about 2.1% of Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NLSN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc purchased 10,510,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $286,944,840.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 78,497,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,968,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,105,385 shares of company stock worth $715,142,857 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NLSN stock opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

