7,529 Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Purchased by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OZK. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of OZK opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.70.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OZK. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Bank OZK Profile (Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.